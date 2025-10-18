/Taliban extends ceasefire despite Pakistan's truce violation; 3 Afghan cricketers killed in airstrike

As Taliban accused Pakistan of breaking the 48-hour truce amid deadly clashes, Taliban officials said that at least 10 people were killed in the attack. Later, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) revealed that three local Afghan cricketers from the Urgun District in Paktika Province died in the Pakistani airstrike. Soon after, he ACB announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan. Even as the Taliban vowed to ‘retaliate’ but the two sides agreed to extend their 48-hour ceasefire until the conclusion of talks in Doha. This came also after deadly suicide attack near the Afghan border that killed seven Pakistani soldiers and wounded 13 others.

What was the ACB statement?

The ACB in a statement said, “The players had earlier traveled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering. The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family. The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province.” It added, "In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November."

Why are these neighbours exchanging deadliest fire in years

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a long, complicated history shaped by their rugged 1,600-mile border, known as the Durand Line, which has been a source of frequent clashes. Pakistan supported the Taliban during their insurgency against the Afghan government in the early 2000s, aiming to influence the region’s political landscape. But, historically, Pakistan has blamed the Afghan Taliban government for harbouring the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group blamed for many attacks inside Pakistan. Since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in 2021, violence in Pakistan has increased, heightening tensions between the two neighbours. The return of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) intensified violence, with hundreds of attacks targeting Pakistani forces. In response to recent assaults, Pakistan closed major border crossings and made clear it will not tolerate Afghan soil being used for attacks.