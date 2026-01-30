/'Tehran is prepared for resumption of talks with the US': Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iran has signaled its willingness to restart nuclear negotiations with the United States, provided the talks are conducted “on an equal footing,” according to Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Speaking on Friday (January 30) in Istanbul alongside his Turkish counterpart, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s long-standing position that the country has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons. Turkey has offered to help ease rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed this message in a phone call earlier on Friday with Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, according to the Turkish presidency. Erdogan said Ankara is prepared to play a mediating role to reduce tensions and address the ongoing disputes, particularly amid what both leaders described as escalating military risks in the region.

The conversation took place as Araghchi was in Istanbul for high-level discussions related to the issue. At the same time, Turkey’s foreign minister warned that Israel is pressuring the United States to consider military action against Iran. Speaking at the joint press conference, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged Washington to resist such calls, cautioning that a strike would inflict serious damage on an already fragile region. “We see that Israel is trying to persuade the US to launch a military attack on Iran… We hope the US administration will act with common sense and not allow this to happen,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a joint press conference in Istanbul with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.



