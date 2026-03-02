/'Surprise attack by Kheibar Shekan missile': Iran strikes Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office, airforce commander headquarters

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that it has targeted Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Monday (Mar 2). IRGC's Public Relations Department also stated that they targeted the airforce commander headquarters. Israeli authorities have not yet responded on the development. The attack by Iran is a part of retaliation after its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint strike by Israel and the US. On Monday, Iran also attacked several Gulf countries and claimed that it had shot down American F-15 fighter jet in Kuwait. The whereabouts and condition of Netanyahu after the attack is not known at the time of publishing the article. Times of Israel reported that there were no injuries in the strikes.

What IRGC said?

"The office of the criminal Israeli PM, Netanyahu and the location of the regime’s Air Force commander were struck in targeted and surprise attacks by Kheybar Shekan ballistic missiles during the 10th wave," the IRGC said in a statement on Telegram. "The office of the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime and the headquarters of the regime’s air force commander were targeted,” a statement carried by Fars news agency stated. Earlier on Monday, several social media accounts claimed that Netanyahu may have fled to Germany. However, it was proven to be fake as the Israeli PMO stated that Netanyahu met the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Staff, and the Director of the Mossad in Tel Aviv on Sunday (Mar 1).

Why Iran targeted Netanyahu?