/'Let's get the job done': Trump to pick Iran's new leader? US president says he has 3 'good choices'

Trump has also said that offensive on Iran by America and Israel may continue for “four weeks or so”, while also warning that there could be more American casualties. "It's always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so," the Daily Mail quoted Trump as saying. In a video posted on Truth Social, Trump said, “We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen. And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That's the way it is. Likely be more, but we'll do everything possible where that won't be the case.”