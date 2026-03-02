/'Let's get the job done': Trump to pick Iran's new leader? US president says he has 3 'good choices'

Donald Trump said he has a shortlist of three leaders for Iran amid the ongoing US-Israel offensive. As Iran reels from Khamenei’s death, names of potential successors have emerged, while Tehran vows revenge and regime uncertainty deepens.
US President Donald Trump has said that he had a shortlist of three names to lead Iran. Speaking to The New York Times, Trump said that he had "three very good choices" for who could lead Iran, but he did not name them. "I won’t be revealing them now. Let’s get the job done first," he added.
Trump has also said that offensive on Iran by America and Israel may continue for “four weeks or so”, while also warning that there could be more American casualties. "It's always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so," the Daily Mail quoted Trump as saying. In a video posted on Truth Social, Trump said, “We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen. And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That's the way it is. Likely be more, but we'll do everything possible where that won't be the case.”
According to reports, the frontrunners to succeed Khamenei include his son Mojtaba Khamenei, his close aides Asghar Hijazi, Ali Larijani, Sadiq Larijani, Alireza Arafi, Mohammad Mirbagheri, and Mohsen Araki, as well as Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the Islamic Republic's founder Ruhollah Khomeini.
According to Iranian Constitution, a three-person body of President Masoud Pezeshkian, chief justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei and senior cleric Alireza Arafi has assumed the duties to select next Supreme Leader. Some reports claimed that Arafi has been chosen as temporary Supreme Leader. Iran's Security chief Ali Larijani has taken a prominent role in managing the country's strategic response. Ahmad Vahidi has been appointed commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who is the son of last Shah of Iran, has positioned himself as a leader for a transitional government in Iran, but he has not been endorsed by Trump. Though, Trump has hinted at regime change, about Reza he remains unsure. He had previously said that Reza is a “nice guy” but lacks ground support.
The United States and Israel bombed Iran on Feb 28, and on March 1 it was confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attack. Iran retaliated with force as several top leaders were killed in subsequent attacks. Iran and its allied forces have pledged 'revenge.'