In what may be seen as Iranian side's first response after US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire, Mahdi Mohammadi, a senior adviser to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has mocked America. In a post on X, Mohammadi said that Trump's ceasefire extension means "nothing" because the “losing side cannot dictate terms.” Batting for a military response, he said that the continuation of the ceasefire is not different from strikes, hinting at the numerous violations that has taken place in the 10 days of the truce. He termed the ceasefire extension as a ploy “to buy time for a surprise strike.”

"Trump's ceasefire extension means nothing. The losing side cannot dictate terms. The continuation of the siege is no different from bombardment and must be met with a military response. Moreover, Trump's ceasefire extension is certainly a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike. The time for Iran to take the initiative has come," he wrote on X.

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What we know about Iran-US talks in Pakistan?

Even as uncertainty surrounds on the peace talks in Pakistan's Islamabad, Trump has announced an extension of the ceasefire on the request of Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. While there has been no official statement on Iran attending the talks, the White House said in a statement that Vice President JD Vance and the US negotiating delegation would not be travelling to Pakistan. Iran's United Nations envoy Amir Saeid Iravani has hinted that if naval blockade ends, there is a chance of negotiations.

Trump's posting spree

On the other side, Trump has been posting constantly about Iran on his Truth Social. While he has resorted to his old threat tactics, he also issued an appeal to the Iranian leaders calling for the release of eight women he said are facing execution in the country. He framed the request as a goodwill gesture ahead of a new round of negotiations. Meanwhile, high-level security is in place in Pakistan, with administration deploying over 20,000 security personnel in and around Rawalpindi and Islamabad.