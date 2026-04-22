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Iran calls US 'losing side' after truce extension, calls it a ploy 'for surprise strike'

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 11:10 IST | Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 11:10 IST
Iran calls US 'losing side' after truce extension, calls it a ploy 'for surprise strike'

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran in 2024 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iranian adviser Mahdi Mohammadi dismissed Donald Trump’s ceasefire extension as meaningless, calling it a tactic for a surprise strike and urging military action. As tensions rise, uncertainty surrounds Iran-US talks in Pakistan amid ongoing blockade and violations claims.

In what may be seen as Iranian side's first response after US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire, Mahdi Mohammadi, a senior adviser to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has mocked America. In a post on X, Mohammadi said that Trump's ceasefire extension means "nothing" because the “losing side cannot dictate terms.” Batting for a military response, he said that the continuation of the ceasefire is not different from strikes, hinting at the numerous violations that has taken place in the 10 days of the truce. He termed the ceasefire extension as a ploy “to buy time for a surprise strike.”

"Trump's ceasefire extension means nothing. The losing side cannot dictate terms. The continuation of the siege is no different from bombardment and must be met with a military response. Moreover, Trump's ceasefire extension is certainly a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike. The time for Iran to take the initiative has come," he wrote on X.
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What we know about Iran-US talks in Pakistan?

Even as uncertainty surrounds on the peace talks in Pakistan's Islamabad, Trump has announced an extension of the ceasefire on the request of Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. While there has been no official statement on Iran attending the talks, the White House said in a statement that Vice President JD Vance and the US negotiating delegation would not be travelling to Pakistan. Iran's United Nations envoy Amir Saeid Iravani has hinted that if naval blockade ends, there is a chance of negotiations.

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Trump's posting spree

On the other side, Trump has been posting constantly about Iran on his Truth Social. While he has resorted to his old threat tactics, he also issued an appeal to the Iranian leaders calling for the release of eight women he said are facing execution in the country. He framed the request as a goodwill gesture ahead of a new round of negotiations. Meanwhile, high-level security is in place in Pakistan, with administration deploying over 20,000 security personnel in and around Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Previous to his appeal, he stated that Iran violated the ceasefire “numerous times," without specifying the instances. He also praised Operation Midnight Hammer in another post and said that it was a “complete and total obliteration of the nuclear dust sites in Iran” and digging it out will be a “long and difficult process.” A day ago, Trump made a bizarre claim of Iran buying Alaskan oil and went on a posting spree in hours.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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