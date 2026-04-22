A 2026 CENTCOM video shows US forces enforcing a naval blockade in the North Arabian Sea despite a ceasefire. Featuring key warships and Marine boarding ops, it highlights ongoing readiness, tactical adjustments, and claims the blockade remains fully effective.
Hours after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire extension, United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) released a video showing US military aircraft operations, carrier launches, and fighter jets, reaffirming that it is 'rearmed, retooled" and "forces remain ready." The video shows Pentagon-style briefing to signal sustained operational readiness and ground crew directing planes for crucial operations. Highlighting that the CENTCOM is re-adjusting its tactics, techniques, and procedures during ceasefire, the CENTCOM video seemingly sent message to Iran about US preparedness amid uncertainty over next round of talks.
In the video, the command said, “We're rearming, we're retooling, and we're adjusting our tactics, techniques, and procedures. There's no military in the world that adjusts like we do, and that's exactly what we're doing right now during the ceasefire.” The caption of the post said, "US Central Command forces remain ready....”
The video includes rapid cuts of various assets, including USS Abraham Lincoln, USS Tripoli and USS Spruance, according to reports. USS Michael Murphy is featured in blockade enforcement clips where a sailor is heard redirecting merchant vessels. Some clips in the video also showed stealth fighters from the carrier air wing. The video also shows general deck ops and crew signaling. A part of the video shows Navy strike fighter jets from squadrons like VFA-41 "Black Aces" or VFA-14 taxiing and launching from the carrier deck.
The CENTCOM has released the video on its official X (Twitter) handle titled U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). Click the link to view the video
Even as uncertainty surrounds on the peace talks in Pakistan's Islamabad, Trump has announced an extension of the ceasefire on the request of Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. While there has been no official statement on Iran attending the talks, the White House said in a statement that Vice President JD Vance and the US negotiating delegation would not be travelling to Pakistan. Iran's United Nations envoy Amir Saeid Iravani has hinted that if naval blockade ends, there is a chance of negotiations. Meanwhile, high-level security is in place in Pakistan, with administration deploying over 20,000 security personnel in and around Rawalpindi and Islamabad.