Even as uncertainty surrounds on the peace talks in Pakistan's Islamabad, Trump has announced an extension of the ceasefire on the request of Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. While there has been no official statement on Iran attending the talks, the White House said in a statement that Vice President JD Vance and the US negotiating delegation would not be travelling to Pakistan. Iran's United Nations envoy Amir Saeid Iravani has hinted that if naval blockade ends, there is a chance of negotiations. Meanwhile, high-level security is in place in Pakistan, with administration deploying over 20,000 security personnel in and around Rawalpindi and Islamabad.