/'Waving from golf cart...': Trump says Iran 'forcing ships toward US for oil', Iran mocks with 'Chinese supermarket' jibe

Trump has insisted that Iran is “going to negotiate” ahead of anticipated talks in Pakistan. He has already renewed his threat to blow up Iranian power plants, if Iran fails to strike a deal. Reports suggest that US Vice President JD Vance will be travelling to Islamabad for talks. Visuals from Pakistan shared by AFP also shows elaborate security arrangements. However, Iran said that it has still not decided and fears that talks might be a veil to strike Iran. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf said that Trump is trying to turn table of negotiation into "table of surrender." He added that under no circumstances will Iran can be pressurised for a deal. "We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield," he wrote in a post on X.

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