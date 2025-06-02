/'Operation Spider Web': Zelensky confirms strike headquarters was right under Russia's nose 'directly next to FSB'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that the covert operation being described as "Russia's Pearl Harbour," was masterminded from inside Russia's borders. The catastrophic drone attack, which obliterated over 40 Russian aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers, was masterminded right under the Kremlin's nose.

The strike, which can only be described as 'audacious', has resulted in a mammoth loss of $7 billion for Russia, suggest reports.

What did Zelensky say?

The president of war-torn Ukraine, on his official X account, detailed the assault, hailing it as a tremendous victory after 18 months (1.5 years) of preparation, and revealed that the headquarters for the Ukrainian assault was right next to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

"Today, a brilliant operation was carried out — on enemy territory, targeting only military objectives, specifically the equipment used to strike Ukraine. Russia suffered significant losses — entirely justified and deserved," he said.

"The preparation took over a year and a half. Planning, organisation, every detail was perfectly executed. It can be said with confidence that this was an absolutely unique operation."

"What’s most interesting, and this can now be stated publicly, is that the 'office' of our operation on Russian territory was located directly next to FSB headquarters in one of their regions," revealed the Ukrainian president.

Detailing the assault, Zelensky said that his nation used 114 drones to carry out the strike, which hit 34 per cent of the strategic cruise missile carriers stationed at Russian air bases.

Operation Spider Web

Footage circulating online shows massive explosions at Belaya airbase in Siberia, Olenya in the Arctic, Ivanovo northeast of Moscow, and Dyagilevo, south of the Russian capital, Moscow.

Zelensky said that it was "genuinely satisfying" that something he authorised a year and six months ago came to "fruition" and that it has deprived Russia of "over forty units of strategic aviation".

"We will continue this work," he vowed ahead of the Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul on Monday (Jun 2).