/'Nuclear test' or 'UFO'? Earthquakes rock Area 51 amid US-Iran war: What's happening

Multiple small earthquakes have been reported at the 'Area 51' US Air Force base in Nevada between April 29 and April 30, sparking rumours of possible tests by the Trump administration amid conflict with Iran. The reports cited seismic activity in the region, and reported that at least 17 earthquakes, mostly around 4.4 magnitude, occured in just 24 tot 48 hours. This prompted conspiracy market to go wild with some even hinting that the US might be testing nuclear weapons. This comes at the backdrop of reports claiming that US President Donald Trump is being briefed about military options in Iran amid stalled ceasefire talks and blockade of Strait of Hormuz. Incidentally, it also comes ‌after Trump said that his ⁠administration ​will ​be releasing as much ​information ​as possible on ‌UFOs ⁠in the near ​future.

‘Nuclear Test’ or UFO Files?

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A report by Daily Mail stated that the epicenters of the quakes are located around a few miles from the Area 51 base at a depth of around 2.5 miles. Social media has been flooded with reactions after reports of earthquakes near Area 51. Many users speculated that America might be secretly testing advanced or even nuclear weapons amid tensions with Iran. One viral post claimed that several nuclear and space scientists have recently gone missing without explanation, while sightings of meteors and fireballs appear to be increasing. The user questioned whether these are connected, wondering if something larger or more unusual is unfolding. An user also pointed out that the last major nuclear treaty between the US and Russia (New START) has expired, allowing both nations to potentially increase, modernize, and test nuclear weapons without previous limitations. The comments went viral despite lack of verified evidence linking the seismic activity to any military or extraterrestrial developments.

What is Area 51?

Area 51 is a remote US Air Force facility located within the Nevada Test and Training Range. Officially acknowledged by the US government only in 2013, the site has been at the center of decades-long speculation due to the highly classified nature of its operations. Originally developed during the Cold War, Area 51 was used for testing cutting-edge military aircraft, including the U-2 spy plane, the SR-71 Blackbird, and the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter. These aircraft often flew at altitudes and speeds far beyond what was publicly known at the time, leading civilians to report unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in the skies.