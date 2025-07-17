/Wildfire or UFO activity? Massive black smoke near Area 51 causes panic: Here's what's REALLY happening

A lightning-sparked wildfire burning near the highly classified Area 51 military base in Nevada has reignited public speculation and conspiracy theories online. The blaze has been confirmed as part of the Gothic Fire, which has been raging across northern Nevada since July 4. According to officials, the fire was caused by lightning, and is one of many currently burning in the state.

Despite official explanations, conspiracy theories continue to float. Users on social media have speculated that the fire may be hiding “a crashed experimental aircraft” or that it’s “evidence being destroyed.” One user referenced the viral 2019 trend to “storm Area 51,” suggesting, “maybe someone finally did it.”

Where is the fire burning?

The fire is burning about 15 miles from Area 51, near the Nevada Test Site, where the US once conducted above-ground nuclear tests. The region is roughly 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas. Since the US Department of Defense owns the land where Area 51 and the surrounding areas lie, the fire response is under their jurisdiction. The Gothic Fire has now spread over 366,000 acres. It is currently 0% contained, with no timeline yet for full containment. High temperatures, low humidity, and an abundance of dry timber and grass are feeding the fire. However, no evacuations have been ordered and no structures are under immediate threat, officials confirmed.

What is Area 51?

Area 51 is a remote US Air Force facility located within the Nevada Test and Training Range. Officially acknowledged by the US government only in 2013, the site has been at the center of decades-long speculation due to the highly classified nature of its operations. Originally developed during the Cold War, Area 51 was used for testing cutting-edge military aircraft, including the U-2 spy plane, the SR-71 Blackbird, and the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter. These aircraft often flew at altitudes and speeds far beyond what was publicly known at the time, leading civilians to report unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in the skies.

Its secrecy, restricted airspace, and lack of public access have fueled countless theories suggesting the base houses captured alien spacecraft, extraterrestrial life, or advanced technology reverse-engineered from alien sources.