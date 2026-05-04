/'Not easy' to review US response to peace proposal due to 'unreasonable demands', says Iran

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Sunday (May 4) said that Tehran has received Washington's response to the 14-point peace proposal sent to United States by Tehran.

While speaking to reporters at a press conference Baghaei said, "We have received the American side's response and are reviewing it, and we will definitely announce our views through the Pakistani mediation as soon as we reach a conclusion."

Baghaei accused US of making "excessive and unreasonable demands," which he said is making efforts to consider the response to peace proposal difficult.

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He also refuted any speculations of Iran negotiating with US over its nuclear program. He said that the only talking point would be to end the war.

"The issues raised about enrichment or nuclear materials are purely speculative, and at this stage we are not talking about anything other than the complete end of the war, and the direction we will take in the future will be determined in the future," said Baghaei.

Iran has also said that it is prepared for both diplomacy and renewed conflict, placing the onus on the United States as tensions remain unresolved despite a fragile pause in hostilities.

"Now the ball is in the United States' court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach," deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi told diplomats in Tehran on Saturday (May 2), according to state broadcaster IRIB.