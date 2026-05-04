/Iran warns US over Strait of Hormuz as Donald Trump announces “Project Freedom”

Ebrahim Azizi, the head of Iran’s parliamentary national security committee, has stated that the Strait of Hormuz will not be managed by US President Donald Trump's delusional posts. He warned the US against intervening in the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that any such move would be treated as a violation of the ceasefire. The statement was in response to the US President's announcement of “Project Freedom”, a naval initiative aimed at guiding merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, Azizi rejected what he described as US attempts to shift responsibility, criticising “blame game scenarios”. “Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire. The Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would not be managed by Trump's delusional posts!” read the post by Azizi.

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Earlier on May 4, US President Donald Trump, in a social media post on the Truth Social platform, said that countries around the world were affected by the Strait of Hormuz closure. Trump said that they are “neutral and innocent bystanders”, not involved in the conflict in West Asia.

“For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business,” read the post.

Trump's so-called humanitarian help, “Project Freedom”, will begin on Monday. He said that they will use force in case of any interference from Iran, at the same time adding that “my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all. The Ship movement is merely meant to free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong- They are victims of circumstance.”

The Persian Gulf region is now facing a dual blockade, where the US Navy is controlling the Iranian ports, whereas Iran is controlling the traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and charging a toll for it. The oil market has reacted positively. WTI crude was down 0.65% at $101.30, while Brent crude had dropped 0.39% to $107.80 as Trump announced “Project Freedom” and OPEC+ countries have decided to raise the cap on Oil production.