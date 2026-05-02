/Epstein’s sealed suicide note: What it says and why it’s resurfacing now

US media outlet The New York Times has filed a petition to a federal court to release a long-sealed suicide note purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein. The document was reportedly hidden for more than seven years. It was first discovered by Epstein's cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione in July 2019, one month before Epstein’s death.

What does the suicide note contain?

The note was reportedly written on yellow legal pad paper and tucked inside a graphic novel in their shared cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre. It was never revealed by the investigator as part of the probe into Epstein's death. The note became the basis of the criminal case of Nicholas Tartaglione, and a Federal judge later sealed the note as part of the attorney-client privilege in Tartaglione's unrelated case.

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According to Epstein's cellmate, the note had contained the phrase "time to say goodbye" and a message stating that investigators had "found nothing", later stating: “What do you want me to do, bust out crying? Time to say goodbye.”

Why has this become relevant now?

Tartaglione, a former police officer then serving four life sentences, said he found the note in federal prison in California, when Epstein was moved to a different part of the Metropolitan Correctional Centre for suicide watch. According to jail records from July 23, 2019, when Epstein was found on the floor with red marks and bruising on his neck, he initially told guards that Tartaglione had tried to kill him. Another important piece of the puzzle was in the DOJ documents, a two-page "Chronology" found within the 3.5 million records recently disclosed by the Department of Justice. The document claims that NT (Nicholas Tartaglione) found the note somewhere between July 23 and July 27, 2019, after guards had thoroughly searched the cells. Surprisingly, DOJ officials, as reported by the NYT, claimed that they had not seen the note. The note has now become a matter of significant public record.

"My lawyers at the time wanted to make sure, you know, I didn’t write it,” Tartaglione said in a July 2025 podcast interview. A guard said Tartaglione was not permitted to go to his cell to retrieve the note. Tartaglione’s lawyer, Bruce Barket, told his client to give it to the next lawyer who visited him. That second lawyer, John Wieder, and Barket tried to authenticate the note. However its unclear how they authenticated the note.

Screenshot EFTA00018224 Photograph: (DOJ)