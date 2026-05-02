/Who is Banksy? How the artist secretly installed a statue in central London

The new work is being interpreted by many as “Blind Patriotism”. The statue has a man dressed in a corporate/bureaucratic suit, standing on a pedestal. The suit suggests a politician/bureaucrat, not particularly any person, but rather an institution or syndicate blinded by power, stepping into the abyss. The flag does not represent any pride, but instead a cover for the face that prevents one from seeing the truth. However, the posture of parade is stiff and one of pride. The location is Waterloo Place, which is a hub of British Imperial power. Banksy's statue raises a couple of questions: What happens when people are blinded by faith and power? Who is really in charge when those in power can no longer see where they are heading?