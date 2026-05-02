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Who is Banksy? How the artist secretly installed a statue in central London

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: May 02, 2026, 11:34 IST | Updated: May 02, 2026, 11:42 IST

How did Banksy install a statue in central London without permission? A look at the artist’s guerrilla tactics, his identity, and interpretation of his artwork

Banksy's new work
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Banksy's new work

Street artist Banksy confirmed that he was the creator of a giant statue in Central London's Waterloo Palace. The sculpture appeared in the early hours of Wednesday, and later on Thursday, in a humorous Instagram video, the elusive street artist confirmed that he installed the sculpture. He also shared snippets of the installation of the sculpture. Even before Banksy posted the video pedestrian gathered around the statue to inspect it on the assumption it was Banksy's work.

Who is Banksy?
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Who is Banksy?

Banksy is a pseudonym used by an anonymous street artist based in Bristol, UK. He usually does this to avoid getting arrested. He is famous for stencilled graffiti, and sculptures that are scurrilous social and political commentary. The artist had remained elusive for over 30 years. Further, the anonymity serves the purposes of brand image, along with distancing his/her own identity and bias from the creation, which compels the audience to focus on the message instead of the creator. Several media outlets have tried to identify him. In one of his earlier interviews from 2003, where he hid his face and had a distorted voice, he referred to himself as Robbie. Another Reuters investigation claimed that Banksy's real identity was Robin Gunningham.

How did Banksy install the sculpture?
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(Photograph: AFP)

How did Banksy install the sculpture?

In the darkness of night, Banksy's crew dressed in orange hi-viz vests and protective goggles used a low-loader and some traffic cones to pull off a reverse heist. A crane attached to the truck deployed stabilisers on the sides and lifted off the resin statue and placed it on a pre-fabricated plinth. Onlookers were startled by how he managed to get a low-loader in a highly secured area. The BBC called his crew "the sort of dudes who can set up a Metallica concert in 24 hours”.

What are some interpretations of the sculpture?
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What are some interpretations of the sculpture?

The new work is being interpreted by many as “Blind Patriotism”. The statue has a man dressed in a corporate/bureaucratic suit, standing on a pedestal. The suit suggests a politician/bureaucrat, not particularly any person, but rather an institution or syndicate blinded by power, stepping into the abyss. The flag does not represent any pride, but instead a cover for the face that prevents one from seeing the truth. However, the posture of parade is stiff and one of pride. The location is Waterloo Place, which is a hub of British Imperial power. Banksy's statue raises a couple of questions: What happens when people are blinded by faith and power? Who is really in charge when those in power can no longer see where they are heading?

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Who is Banksy? How the artist secretly installed a statue in central London
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Who is Banksy? How the artist secretly installed a statue in central London

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