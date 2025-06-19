/'My supporters are more in love with me than ever': Trump shrugs off GOP backlash over possible Middle East war

US President Donald Trump has downplayed speculations of a rift in the Grand Old Party (GOP) over possible intervention by the United States. He says his supporters are ‘more in love’ with him and he is in love with them.

“My supporters are more in love with me today, and I’m more in love with them, more than they even were at election time,” the President responded when asked about a possible rift in the GOP.

Speaking from the South Lawn, Trump said, “I may have some people that are a little unhappy now, but… I have people outside of the base who can’t believe that this is happening. They’re so happy.” He added, “My base is more in love with me now than they have ever been.”

But even though Trump is showing confidence in his MAGA support base, there has been disenchantment among his fan base regarding a major US intervention in the Middle East. Republican news anchor Tucker Carlson, former White House adviser Steve Bannon, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene all have voiced concerns against US inclusion in the war, saying that this contradicts with America First policy of Trump.

A recent internal survey by Economist/YouGov shows that only 19 per cent of MAGA supporters are in support of any possible intervention in the Middle East conflict.

This is not what people voted for in 2016 or 2024,” Bannon said during a recent podcast episode. “We didn’t elect Trump to become another war president.”