/'More protein, less sugar': Trump administration overhauls US dietary guidelines

The Trump administration unveiled updated federal dietary guidelines on Wednesday (January 7), urging Americans to increase protein intake, sharply cut sugar consumption, and steer clear of heavily processed foods in pursuit of better health. The new recommendations align with the administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) initiative, a movement closely associated with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Alongside Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Kennedy has advanced MAHA priorities that include limiting access to unhealthy foods in federal assistance programs and challenging longstanding public health policies.

Issued jointly by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture, the dietary guidelines are revised every five years and influence everything from school lunches to medical advice nationwide.

Kennedy said the updated guidance reflects a push to reduce the role of food industry interests and simplify nutrition advice for the public. Among the most notable changes is a stronger warning against consuming added sugars and highly processed foods, which administration officials link to rising rates of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease.

“At long last, the federal government is taking a firm stand against added sugar,” Kennedy said during a White House briefing. Despite the changes, several core recommendations remain unchanged. The guidance continues to emphasize fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and still advises limiting saturated fat to no more than 10% of daily calorie intake.

Kennedy argued that following the new guidelines could help curb healthcare spending, a politically significant issue for Republicans as the 2026 midterm elections approach. He said diets centered on whole, nutrient-rich foods offer a practical path to improving health while reducing medical costs. The MAHA Commission, chaired by Kennedy, has also proposed overhauling how future dietary guidelines are developed, including changes to the advisory committee that shapes them. Critics have long accused the committee of being too closely tied to food industry interests. Notably, the panel that advised on the current guidelines was appointed under former President Joe Biden.

Higher protein, lower sugar

The revised guidelines recommend adults consume between 1.2 and 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily, significantly higher than the previous standard of 0.8 grams. They also reverse decades of advice favoring low-fat dairy, now endorsing full-fat dairy products. Dairy industry groups have long argued that low-fat guidance unfairly hurts farmers and lacks strong scientific backing.

Another change removes explicit daily alcohol limits. Instead of specifying one or two drinks per day, the guidelines now broadly advise adults to drink less alcohol to improve overall health. A White House official said the recommendations are grounded in credible science and are expected to improve long-term public health outcomes.

The American Medical Association welcomed the focus on reducing processed foods, sugary drinks, and excess sodium, citing their role in fueling obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Meanwhile, the School Nutrition Association noted that schools already comply with federal standards but need additional resources and training to expand fresh, scratch-made meals.

Strong warning on processed foods

The guidelines state that added sugars and non-nutritive sweeteners have no role in a healthy diet and recommend keeping added sugar below 10 grams per meal if consumed at all. Earlier guidance allowed limited sugar use as long as daily intake stayed under 10% of calories.

Foods containing artificial flavors, dyes, and low-calorie sweeteners are discouraged. Several major food companies have begun reformulating products in response to the administration’s stance. Beverage companies such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and snack producer Mondelez, along with European firms Nestlé and Danone, have faced heightened scrutiny from Kennedy. The American Beverage Association countered that most drinks sold today contain little or no sugar and argued that discouraging sugar-free beverages is unrealistic.