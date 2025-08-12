/'MISSION: Remove murderers, pedophiles, and terrorists' - Over 10,000 people apply to join ICE amid Trump's immigration crackdown

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Tuesday (August 12) announced that they have received over 100,000 applications from individuals who want to join ICE, with an aim to remove the "worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens" from the United States.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called on people to join the ICE department to help defend the homeland.

“Our country is calling you to serve at ICE. In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country. This is a defining moment in our nation’s history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential.

Together, we must defend the homeland. JOIN.ICE.GOV.," she said.

Notably, ICE waived age limits for new applicants to make it easier for "patriots" to join ICE in its mission to arrest murderers, pedophiles, gang members, rapists, and other criminal illegal aliens from America’s streets.

"All ICE law enforcement recruits are required to go through medical screening, drug screening, and complete a physical fitness test," the DHS said in a statement.

What will ICE offer?

The ICE, backed by the new funding through the recently signed Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, will offer a combination of incentives, including:

A maximum $50,000 signing bonus

Student loan repayment and forgiveness options

25% Law Enforcement Availability Pay (LEAP) for HSI Special Agents

Administratively Uncontrollable Overtime (AUI) for Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) Deportation Officers