As Jeffrey Epstein still remains in the headlines days after the FBI 's final review, British historian and author Andrew Lownie stressed that US President Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of the British royal family, were all part of the same "little group". During the Daily Beast Podcast, Lownie shed light on how the trio came together.

The British historian alleged that Trump and Andrew were in very much the same circles, adding that they "shared interests in gold, money and sex."

“One of the diplomats at the New York consulate said that Andrew was always hanging around the consulate, basically looking to do things, trying to bring Epstein in on any of his business trips,” Lownie claimed during the podcast.

“And I mean, they were shocked in the embassy when they were caught overheard talking about one of Trump’s favorite words, ‘p***y," Lownie added.

He further alleged that Trump was swapping a list of masseurs with Andrew, saying that they shared a "pretty buddy-buddy relationship".

“Of course, though, Trump has denied knowing anything about Andrew,” Lownie continued. “I mean, there’s plenty of photographic evidence with them together in New York, in Mar-a-Lago, and elsewhere, and indeed in London... They’re all distancing themselves, but they were all part of the same little group... So I don’t think anyone can deny these people were extremely close in a particular period at the beginning of the century.”

Earlier, Lownie, in the biography of the Duke and Duchess of York, also alleged that Prince Andrew slept with more than a dozen women in the first year of his marriage to Sarah Ferguson, aka Fergie.

Lownie's book claimed that Andrew has had sex with over 1,000 women. This includes adult film stars, political figures, and nightclub staff and bartenders. A 20-year-old model claims that he asked her to have "kinky sex" with him. He supposedly told her that he had an open marriage.