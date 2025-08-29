/'Make in India, make for the world': PM Modi lauds Japan for being a tech powerhouse

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a 2-day visit to Japan for the 11th annual summit. While addressing a crowd of business leaders he said, “The world is not just watching India, it is counting on India.” While he lauded the country for its technological advancement, he highlighted examples of companies like Suzuki and Daikin, urging more businesses to invest in India. Calling Japan the tech powerhouse, he said India complements this partnership as the talent powerhouse. He said, “Japan is a tech powerhouse and India is a talent powerhouse. Make in India, make for the world.”

He also made suggestion for the India-Japan partnership after citing a successful collaboration in the auto sector. He said, “Together we can work on semiconductor, ship building, batteries, robotics, even in with nuclear energy.”

He noted that India and Japan can contribute to the global south, especially in Africa’s progress. Talking of tech he said, “India has taken bold and ambitious initiatives in AI, semiconductor, quantum computing, biotech, and space. The technology of Japan and the talent of India can together lead the tech revolution of this century....India-Japan have signed an agreement on Joint Credit Mechanism for cooperation on clean fuel and green future...”

Ever since PM Modi assumed office in 2014, it will be his eighth visit to the country, whichhighlights the deep ties between the two nations. After Japan, PM Modi will head to China for the SCO Summit (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation). The MEA in a statement mentioned, “During the visit, the two prime ministers will review the special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan, including defence and security, trade and economy, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as discuss issues of regional and global importance."