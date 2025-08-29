As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo for his eighth visit to Japan since taking office in 2014, the Indian diaspora warmly welcomed him — none more enthusiastically than a tea seller who has become something of a local icon in Tokyo's Indian community. Originally from Assam, she moved to Japan in the late 1970s and has spent the last 42 years selling traditional Indian tea in the bustling streets of Tokyo. Known for her commitment to quality and authentic Indian flavours, she has carved out a niche for herself in the Japanese capital. PM Modi was also greeted by Japanese artists who chanted the Gayatri mantra.

Tokyo Tea Seller to meet PM Modi

An Assamese-origin woman who has been living in Japan for 47 years expressed her joy ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tokyo. Selling tea in the city for over four decades, she shared that this would be the third time she would have the opportunity to meet the Indian Prime Minister. She described the moment as special and emotionally significant. Holding a small Indian flag near the hotel where PM Modi was expected to arrive, she conveyed her happiness and admiration for his continued engagement with the diaspora. According to her, Modi’s visits are more than just official events — they serve as personal connections for Indians living abroad. She hoped that the Prime Minister would continue visiting Japan frequently, echoing the feelings of many in the Indian community who see his presence as a symbol of unity between their homeland and the country they now call home.

“I sell tea in Tokyo. I have been living in Japan for 47 years. I am very happy to meet Prime Minister Modi again,” said the Assamese-origin woman. “We want Prime Minister Modi to keep coming to Japan often,” she said with a smile, reflecting the sentiment of many in the diaspora who view Modi’s presence as a bridge between their adopted homeland and their roots in India. Her story is a testament to the enduring spirit of the Indian community abroad and the strong people-to-people ties between India and Japan.



