PM Narendra Modi in Japan: Look back at Indian PM's 7 Japan visits since 2014

Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 29, 2025, 10:45 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 12:03 IST

As Indian PM Narendra Modi is on Japan visit, it may be recalled that before 2025, he visited Japan seven times, focusing on deepening strategic, economic, and defence ties. He shared a special bond with former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

First Visit – September 2014: Strengthening the Special Strategic Partnership
(Photograph: AFP)

PM Modi’s first official visit to Japan as Prime Minister took place in September 2014, shortly after taking office. The visit laid the foundation for elevating India-Japan ties to a “Special Strategic and Global Partnership.” Major highlights included: Agreements on civil nuclear cooperation, Japanese commitment to invest $35 billion in Indian infrastructure over five years, focus on high-speed rail and smart cities and deepening defence and maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific

Second Visit – November 2016: Civil Nuclear Deal Signed
(Photograph: AFP)

In November 2016, PM Modi returned to Japan, marking a significant milestone with the signing of the India-Japan Civil Nuclear Agreement, allowing Japan to export nuclear technology to India. Discussions focused on counter-terrorism and maritime security, progress on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project, cooperation on clean energy and skill development

Third Visit – October 2018: Informal Diplomacy and Strategic Dialogue
(Photograph: AFP)

In October 2018, PM Modi was hosted by then-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe for a rare informal summit at Abe’s private villa in Yamanashi, showing the depth of personal rapport between the two leaders. Focus on Indo-Pacific strategy and global peace
Dialogue on defence, connectivity, and digital partnership
Emphasis on people-to-people exchanges and cultural diplomacy

Fourth Visit – June 2019: G20 Summit in Osaka
(Photograph: AFP)

PM Modi visited Japan in June 2019 to attend the G20 Summit in Osaka, where he held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines. During the visit, key trilateral talks with Japan and the US was held. Discussions on data governance, climate change, and trade reform was held and it highlighted India’s role in global digital economy and innovation

Fifth Visit – May 2022: Quad Summit and Economic Focus
(Photograph: AFP)

In May 2022, PM Modi visited Tokyo to participate in the Quad Leaders' Summit alongside leaders from the US, Japan, and Australia. Bilateral talks focused on investment, green energy, and defence wwee held. The visit aimed at:

Strengthening Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad framework
Promoting resilient supply chains and critical tech collaboration

Sixth Visit - Shinzo Abe's funeral
(Photograph: AFP)

PM Modi attended Shinzo Abe's funeral on September 27

Seventh Visit – May 2023: G7 Outreach and Bilateral Talks
(Photograph: AFP)

Though India is not a G7 member, Modi attended the G7 Hiroshima Summit as part of the outreach program in May 2023. PM Modi met leaders from G7 and Global South countries, and discussed global challenges like climate change, debt crisis, and energy security. It strengthened India’s leadership role in global diplomacy

