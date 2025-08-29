/'Touched by the warmth and affection': PM Modi arrives in Tokyo, receives grand welcome by Indian diaspora

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tokyo for the 15th annual summit. During his 2-day visit, the prime ministers of both countries will take the opportunity to conduct an in-depth review of the ties.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tokyo, for a 2-day visit for the 15th Annual Summit. He was received by Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba. Taking to his X account, PM Modi wrote, “As India and Japan continue to strengthen their developmental cooperation, I look forward to engaging with PM Ishiba and others during this visit, thus providing an opportunity to deepen existing partnerships and explore new avenues of collaboration.”
Ever since PM Modi assumed office in 2014, it will be his eighth visit to the country, which highlights the deep ties between the two nations. After Japan, PM Modi will head to China for the SCO Summit (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation).
PM Modi received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora. “Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian community here in Tokyo. Their commitment to preserving our cultural roots while contributing meaningfully to Japanese society is truly commendable,” PM Modi wrote.
During his visit, the prime minister would focus on shaping the next phase in our special strategic and global partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past eleven years.