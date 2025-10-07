/'Looking forward to your India visit': PM Modi wishes Russian President Putin on his 73rd birthday

On Tuesday (Oct 7), as Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates his 73rd birthday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him and conveyed his best wishes for good health and success in all his endeavours. The two leaders exchanged pleasantries on the call and also reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM Modi also expressed that he looks forward to welcoming President Putin to India.

About the India-Russia Annual Summit

India, Russia annual summit is due to take place in the month of December, for which Russian President Vladimir Putin will be travelling to India. Last week, speaking at Valdai Forum, the Russian President said that he is “looking forward to my trip in early December and I highly await my meeting with my dear friend, our trustworthy partner, PM Modi.” The summit alternates between the two countries, and last year PM Modi had travelled to Russia for the summit.

As part of the ongoing engagement, Indian NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar have been to Russia this year and both of them called on Russian President, which is significant. Besides a number of telephonic conversations between them, PM Modi and Russian President Putin met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov could travel to Delhi ahead of the annual summit, as part of the preparations for the December meeting between the top leaders.

Defence, energy, and trade form the key pillars of Indo-Russian ties. Russia remains India’s largest defence supplier and has been a key partner in terms of technology transfer and co-development. S400s, which India bought from Russia, played a key role during India’s Operation Sindoor, a counter terror operation in Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is a key example of India-Russia joint venture, and it proved its reliability during Operation Sindoor and is being exported to countries like Philippines. India-Russia trade stands over $60 billion, driven by import of Russian energy by Indian companies.