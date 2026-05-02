Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Tourism, Prof. Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe, on Saturday (April 02) hailed Indian travellers as a key pillar in helping the island's tourism remain sustainable and a key engine of economic growth for the country, saying they provide "consistency and resilience throughout the year for the island's growing tourism industry."

Addressing the Zee Media and WION's Global Innovation & Leadership Summit in Colombo on the theme of "The Island where India Feels at Home," Prof. Ranasinghe made a candid admission about the untapped potential of the Indian market, noting that while 32.7 million Indians travelled abroad in 2025, Sri Lanka received only 31,000 of them. "I feel something is wrong here, and I think there is something to be fixed, which will be our focus in the years to come," he said, pointing to the island's geographic advantages as a starting point.

Outlining his vision for deeper bilateral ties, the minister said, "India and Sri Lanka together can emerge as a unified economic zone that will help drive the growth and future of the Global South." He identified agriculture, marine industries, and the creative sector as the three areas where he sees "significant growth potential in the coming years."

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Highlighting Sri Lanka's unique tourism proposition, Prof. Ranasinghe said that, unlike many destinations where travellers must choose between experiences, Sri Lanka offers the opportunity to combine multiple experiences within a single journey. He also noted that India remains the top outbound destination for Sri Lankans as well, particularly for Buddhist pilgrimages, underscoring the deep cultural ties binding the two nations.

Acknowledging the rapidly shifting landscape of global travel, the minister said, "Global travel is evolving, and AI is adapting to these changing trends and consumer preferences. We are witnessing a shift from short-term visits to longer stays, with digital nomads choosing to spend several months here."

Expressing confidence in Sri Lanka’s tourism outlook, Prof. Ranasinghe acknowledged the challenges ahead, noting that the island competes in a highly competitive global tourism market dominated by established destinations such as Thailand and Bali. However, he remained optimistic, stressing that tourism continues to be a key pillar of the Sri Lankan economy with benefits reaching across sectors. He also underlined that Indian travellers will play a crucial role in sustaining long-term growth and resilience in the sector.