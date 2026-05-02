/Snubbed in London and Poland, Kanye West to perform in Albania : Check details

After a back-to-back show cancellation, US rapper Kanye West is welcomed in the Albanian capital Tirana. The rapper, who has been facing backlash for his antisemitic remarks, is set to perform in the Albanian capital Tirana in July, Culture Minister Blendi Gonxhe told AFP on Saturday.



The announcement of Kanye's new show comes after he has faced severe backlash over his antisemitic and hateful comments against the jews and glorifying Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Over his hate-filled comments, his shows in the UK, France and Poland were cancelled.



The rapper, who is known as Ye, is set to perform in the Albanian capital Tirana in July. However, the exact date and the official confirmation from the rapper are awaited.

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Kanye West was blocked in London, France and Poland show cancelled



Kanye West faced backlash over his own words. In July, the rapper was set to perform across three days (July 10-12) at Finsbury Park in London, and this would have been his first UK performance in over a decade. However, soon after it was announced that the rapper was set to headline Wireless Festival, action was taken, and he was banned from entering the country.



After London, West himself postponed his French concert amid a possible ban. He was set to perform in Marseille, France, on June 11 at Stade Vélodrome as part of his 2026 comeback tour. Following the UK and France, his performance in Poland was also cancelled. West was set to perform on June 19.

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"The widely discussed actions of Kanye West, linked to his promotion of Nazism, are in manifest contradiction with Poland's values," Culture Minister Marta Cienkowska had said earlier.



In recent years, the West has been making controversial statements. In 2022, he wrote in a post that he would go “death con 3 On Jewish people”.



However, the rapper has apologised for his remarks in a Wall Street Journal statement. "My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music," his statement read.