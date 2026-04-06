/'It will never return...': Iran's direct response to Trump after expletive-filled Hormuz ultimatum

In a direct response to US President Donald Trump's Hormuz ultimatum, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy on Monday (Apr 6) said that it is preparing for a “new Persian Gulf order." This comes despite Trump saying after US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Iran’s power plants if Tehran did not open the Strait of Hormuz. “The Strait of Hormuz will never return to its former state, especially for the US and Israel,” the IRGC Naval Command writes on X. “The IRGC Navy is completing operational preparations for the Iranian authorities’ #declaration_plan for the new Persian Gulf order,” it added.

Additionally, Iran's central military command warned of "much more devastating" retaliation if civilian targets are hit. "If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread," a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement posted by state broadcaster IRIB on Telegram.

Prior to Iranian Navy's statement, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf responded to Trump's threat with a warning that the US president’s “reckless moves” would mean “our whole region is going to burn”. His full post read as:"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu's commands," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote in an X post in English, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ghalibaf added that the “only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.”

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, in an interview also responded to Trump’s latest threats. “Our armed forces have made it clear that in case Iran’s infrastructure is attacked, we would react in kind,” he said. “Our armed forces would target any similar infrastructure that is owned or in any way or manner related to the United States or contributes to their act of aggression against Iran.”

What Trump said?

Trump on Sunday (April 5) escalated his rhetoric, vowing to unleash unprecedented attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure, declaring that Tuesday would be "power plant day and bridge day all wrapped in one" in Iran, and warning that there would be "nothing like it." He issued an expletive-filled ultimatum to Iranians via Truth Social post and appeared to set Tuesday as the final deadline, warning that Iranians will be "living in hell." Open the Fuckin’ strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in hell — just watch! Praise be to Allah," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. However, he also expressed that he believes there is a "good chance" of reaching a deal with Iran on Monday. He warned, "If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil."

Trump latest burst of anger against Iran came after he issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, saying "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out-48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post read. Trump, on March 26, stated that he is extending the pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, as part of the ongoing diplomatic talks between the two sides.