'We got him safe and sound': Trump confirms rescue of missing US pilot in Iran after F‑15E downing

Trump confirmed a US airman rescued after his F-15E was downed in Iran, calling it “miraculous.” He said two pilots were saved in separate missions, highlighting US air dominance and vowing no warfighter would be left behind.
Minutes after missing US airman, whose F-15E was shot down by Tehran inside the Iranian territory, was rescued, US President Donald Trump, praised the United States military's precision and coordination in carrying out a high-risk search and rescue mission deep inside Iran. Taking to Truth Social, Trump said that the pilot is “safe and sound.” Calling the search and rescue operation “miraculous”, Trump said that this is first time in military memory that two US pilots have been rescued, separately, "deep from the enemy territory." Trump said that the mission involved deploying multiple aircraft and advanced weaponry, underscoring what he called America’s “air dominance” over Iranian skies. He also revealed that another US pilot had been rescued in a separate operation a day earlier, which had not been disclosed at the time for security reasons. Emphasizing the success of both missions, he praised the military’s precision and coordination, asserting: “We will never leave an American warfighter behind!”
In his statement, Trump declared: “WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History… I am thrilled to let you know [he] is now SAFE and SOUND!” He added that the injured officer would recover and revealed that another pilot had also been rescued in a separate mission a day earlier. Emphasizing the success, he asserted, “WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND!” while also claiming the operations demonstrated US “air dominance” over Iranian skies. FULL STATEMENT
From the statement shared by Trump, only limited but key details about the rescued pilot are known. His gender was known. He was described as a highly respected Colonel and crew member, indicating a senior-ranking and experienced officer. Trump confirmed the pilot sustained injuries, but reassured that he is now “safe and sound” and expected to recover.
On Friday, two US military aircraft crashed in Iranian territory amid the ongoing conflict. A US F-15E Strike Eagle was first reported shot down over Iran. One crew member was rescued, while search-and-rescue efforts continued for the second. Separately, a second US Air Force combat aircraft went down in the region. It remained unclear if it was shot down or crashed due to technical problems
Iranian authorities and state media urged civilians to assist in locating what they described as “enemy pilots” following the incidents. Reports indicate that the government offered a reward of around £50,000 ($66,100) for the capture of any downed US airman alive. At the same time, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf mocked US military efforts suggesting the US strategy has devolved from "regime change" to desperately asking “Can anyone find our pilots?”