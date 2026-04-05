'We got him safe and sound': Trump confirms rescue of missing US pilot in Iran after F‑15E downing

Minutes after missing US airman, whose F-15E was shot down by Tehran inside the Iranian territory, was rescued, US President Donald Trump, praised the United States military's precision and coordination in carrying out a high-risk search and rescue mission deep inside Iran. Taking to Truth Social, Trump said that the pilot is “safe and sound.” Calling the search and rescue operation “miraculous”, Trump said that this is first time in military memory that two US pilots have been rescued, separately, "deep from the enemy territory." Trump said that the mission involved deploying multiple aircraft and advanced weaponry, underscoring what he called America’s “air dominance” over Iranian skies. He also revealed that another US pilot had been rescued in a separate operation a day earlier, which had not been disclosed at the time for security reasons. Emphasizing the success of both missions, he praised the military’s precision and coordination, asserting: “We will never leave an American warfighter behind!”