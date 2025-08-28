Google Preferred
'It was right beside me...': Student, 10, says friend lies on him to save him during Minnesota school shooting

Published: Aug 28, 2025, 02:44 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2025, 02:46 IST
Scene after Minnesota school shooting Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

A 10-year-old shared his side of the story where his friend saved him by lying over him during the shooting. At first, the fifth grader said he thought he had just heard something, but started to run when he heard the gunshots again.

 

In the haunting mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, two kids were killed and dozens were injured. Meanwhile, a 10-year-old shared his side of the story where his friend saved him by lying over him during the shooting. “It was like right beside me. I was like two seats away from the stained-glass windows, so they were like the shots were like right next to me,” Weston Halsne, 10, said.

At first, the fifth grader said he thought he had just heard something, but started to run when he heard the gunshots again.

“The first one, I was like, ‘What is that?’ I thought it was just something, and then when I heard it again, I just ran on the pew, and then I covered my head. My friend Victor, like saved me though, because he laid on top of me, but he got hit,” the kid said.

