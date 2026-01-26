/‘Israel will open the Rafah Crossing’: Netanyahu agrees, but sets THIS condition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on late Sunday (Jan 25) said that it would allow a “limited reopening” of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt only after an operation to locate the body of the last remaining Israeli hostage. The statement comes following the visit by US envoys, who had reportedly pressed Israeli officials to reopen the crossing during talks in Jerusalem over the weekend.

The reopening of Rafah, which is a key entry point for aid into Gaza, was part of the initial phase of the truce plan announced by US President Donald Trump to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. However, the border crossing has been closed since Israeli forces took control of it during the war.

World leaders and aid groups have repeatedly insisted that more humanitarian convoys should be allowed to access Gaza, which is gripped with devastation due to the war that has been going on for more than two years. The Palestinian population in the territory depend on the essential medical equipment, food and other supplies sent through aid.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the statement, Israel had agreed to a reopening “for pedestrian passage only, subject to a full Israeli inspection mechanism.”