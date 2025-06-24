/'ISRAEL not going to attack Iran': Trump insists ceasefire ‘in effect’, tells Israeli pilots to turn back and do friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iranians

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 24) declared that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran remains in place, even as fighting continued and both countries appeared to ignore the agreement he brokered.

Trump: ‘All planes will turn around’

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter!” The post came president voiced frustration at both Israel and Iran for violating the ceasefire.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House before departing for the NATO Summit in The Hague, Trump said, “I gotta get Israel to calm down now.”

He accused Israel of immediately launching fresh strikes after the agreement was reached. “As soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I’ve never seen before, the biggest load that we’ve seen,” he said.

Trump then added, “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing.”

‘I’m not happy with them’

Although Trump also criticised Iran for violating the truce, he seemed particularly angry with Israel. “I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with Iran either. But I’m really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning,” he said.

He appeared to be trying to rein in Israel’s military campaign in real time. “I’ve got to get Israel to calm down,” he said again.

Earlier in the day, Trump warned Israel, “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”

Despite Trump’s announcement, both countries continued to trade strikes. Israel said it had achieved its military objectives and agreed to the ceasefire proposed by Washington. Meanwhile, Iran’s top security council said Israeli forces had been “compelled” to stop firing, though Tehran did not officially confirm it had accepted the truce.