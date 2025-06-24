US President Donald Trump expressed anger on Tuesday (24 June) after both Israel and Iran broke a ceasefire he claimed to have brokered just hours earlier, even using an expletive to describe the situation.

Trump: ‘Israel needs to calm down’

As he left for the NATO Summit in Hauge from the White House, Trump told reporters, “I gotta get Israel to calm down now.” He accused Israel of immediately launching fresh strikes despite agreeing to the truce.

“As soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I’ve never seen before, the biggest load that we’ve seen,” Trump said.

Clearly frustrated, the president swore on the camera saying, “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing.”

While Trump said that both Iran and Israel had violated the ceasefire, he appeared especially frustrated with Tel Aviv.

“I’m not sure they did it intentionally,” he said, adding, “I don’t like the fact that Israel went out this morning at all. And I’m going to see if I can stop it.” On Iran, Trump claimed its nuclear programme had been destroyed and would “never rebuild”, though he admitted he was “not happy with Iran either”.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump posted a strongly worded message directed at Israel, writing, “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES”

Trump had earlier celebrated the ceasefire agreement after the 12-day war, on his social media platform, saying both nations had approached him at the same time, asking for peace.