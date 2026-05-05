/‘Iran beaten badly, its navy reduced to little boats with machine guns,’ says Trump

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US has beaten Iran badly and Tehran’s navy is now reduced to little boats with a machine gun in front. Trump also emphasised that if the United States had not engaged in the conflict “we would’ve had an Iran with a nuclear weapon.”

“Maybe we wouldn’t all be here right now,” he added.

The United Nations, the European Union, and the US imposed extensive economic sanctions on Iran from 2010 over suspicions that its nuclear programme was being used to develop a bomb. Iran claims its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes only but carries out nuclear enrichment that is close to weapon standards.

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President Trump said the US “have beaten [Iran] badly”, adding that the Iranian navy is “reduced to little boats with a machine gun on the front of them.”

The US had attacked small Iranian boats in the Strait of Hormuz. In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump said, “We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, ‘fast’ Boats.”

In an interaction at the Oval Office, Trump claimed that Iran had started the war with 159 ships, and added, “Every single ship they had is resting underwater at the bottom of the sea.”

‘Iran has no chance. They never did’

Trump downplayed the conflict between the US and Iran and termed the war a ‘skirmish’.

“I call it a skirmish because Iran has no chance. They never did. They know it," Trump told reporters during the signing of a proclamation related to youth fitness.

“They express it to me when I talk to them and then they get on television and say how well they’re doing,” he added.

He repeated that the US has wiped out Iran’s military, navy, air force, and leaders, and said, “We can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump derided the Iranian “fast boat” attacks on US Navy vessels and commercial ships, and called them “little boats with peashooters.”

The president further described protesters in Iran being shot “between the eyes” by Iranian snipers.

“They killed 42,000 people last month. 42,000 unarmed protesters,” he added.