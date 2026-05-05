/Over 87,000 bogus birth records flagged, Mumbai Police orders SIT inquiry

Mumbai: In a major development, Mumbai Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a large-scale fake birth certificate racket that has raised serious concerns over identity fraud and administrative lapses in the city.

The case, which involves more than 87,000 suspicious birth records in the last two years, is being described as one of the biggest document frauds uncovered in recent years.

The issue first came to light during an internal review by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which flagged irregularities in birth and death registrations.

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Officials found that thousands of certificates had allegedly been issued without proper verification or were created using forged documents. Many of these entries were reportedly made outside the official system, pointing to possible manipulation from within.

Given the scale of the fraud, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has stepped in, forming an SIT led by senior officers to conduct a detailed investigation.

The team will look into the role of civic officials, agents, and any organised network that may have facilitated the issuance of these fake certificates.

Preliminary findings suggest that the racket may not be limited to isolated cases, but instead could involve a wider nexus operating across the city. Investigators are also examining whether these fake birth certificates were used to obtain other identity documents, potentially aiding illegal immigration or fraudulent activities.

An FIR has already been registered against certain former BMC officials suspected of involvement. Sources indicate that more action, including suspensions and arrests, could follow as the probe progresses.

The SIT is expected to trace the entire chain—from applicants and middlemen to officials—while also identifying loopholes in the system that allowed such a large-scale fraud to go undetected.