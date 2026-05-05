/IndiGo flight evacuated in Chandigarh after suspected power bank blast

Panic gripped passengers aboard IndiGo flight 6E108 arriving from Hyderabad to Chandigarh at 3.50 pm on Tuesday (May 5) after a suspected power bank explosion triggered an emergency in the cabin during landing.

Police sources said the incident, initially reported by a passenger in seat 39C, caused smoke to spread throughout the aircraft despite the crew’s immediate attempt to use a fire extinguisher.

Upon landing safely at Chandigarh airport around 4 pm, an emergency was declared, and the aircraft was directed to Bay 1.

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To ensure the safety of the 200 passengers, including two infants, and six crew members, emergency exits were opened at 4.25 pm for a slide evacuation. The scramble to exit resulted in minor injuries and abrasions among travellers.

Among those hurt was a passenger, Richa, who sustained an ankle injury. She was travelling with her family from Goa and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Zirakpur.

While the airport authorities deployed ambulances to transport the injured and stabilised those with minor abrasions, official communication on the incident is awaited.