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Hantavirus outbreak leaves multiple dead: Here is what you need to know about the virus

Ajaypal Choudhary
By Wion Web Desk
Published: May 05, 2026, 19:07 IST | Updated: May 05, 2026, 19:15 IST

A suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship has caused the death of multiple people. From transmission to protection, everything you need to know about the deadly virus. 

Rare outbreak of hantavirus
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(Photograph: X/ @WHO)

Rare outbreak of hantavirus

A recent suspected outbreak of the hantavirus aboard a cruise ship, ‘MV Honidus’, resulted in the death of 3 individuals. Local health authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO) boarded the vessel to assess the situation, confirming two cases of hantavirus while others are under investigation.

What is hantavirus?
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(Photograph: Pexels)

What is hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a group of viruses carried by rodents, primarily mice and rats. The rare infectious disease attacks vital organs and can be life-threatening for humans. It causes two primary syndromes: Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which affects the lungs and Haemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS), which can cause kidney failure and severe internal bleeding.

How does it spread?
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(Photograph: Pexels)

How does it spread?

The virus spreads through animals to humans with rare human-to-human transmission. The most common route to infection is inhalation, when the virus becomes airborne from disturbed or dried infected rodent urine, faeces or saliva. Another way is coming in direct contact with infected rodents or contaminated surfaces. Contaminated food by rodents can also spread the virus.

Symptoms of hantavirus
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Symptoms of hantavirus

Symptoms typically appear 1 to 8 weeks after exposure. Early symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headaches, vomiting and diarrhoea, resembling common illnesses. As the disease progresses, fluid build-up in the lungs can cause difficulty in breathing and an irregular heart rate.

Can it be cured?
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Can it be cured?

Currently, hantavirus has no specific cure but early detection and intensive care can improve survival. Treatment focuses on supportive care, including oxygen therapy and fluid management. Therefore, timely identification is critical in combating the virus.

Precautionary steps
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Precautionary steps

A common risk factor is living or working near areas with high rodent exposure. Prevention for hantavirus starts with blocking access to rodents by sealing cracks in your house. Another important safeguard is to use disinfectants and wear protective gear while cleaning rodent-infected areas.

Is it similar to the coronavirus?
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Is it similar to the coronavirus?

COVID-19 primarily spreads through human-to-human contact, unlike hantavirus, whose main carriers are rodents, making it harder to contract. Hantavirus is also far less contagious than coronavirus is primarily airborne, spreading quickly between people. Additionally, hantavirus has no proven cure yet, unlike COVID-19, which has a number of vaccines.

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