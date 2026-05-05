/Trump congratulates PM Modi over ‘historic, decisive’ victory in Bengal elections

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ‘historic, decisive’ victory in the West Bengal assembly elections where the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won and will form a government for the first time since independence.

“The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai told a news agency.

The BJP scripted history by winning 207 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly election, marking its first victory ever in the state. The incumbent chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has been reduced to 80 seats in the state.

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“Just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India to have him as its leader,” Desai was quoted as saying by the news agency.

CM Mamata Banerjee, 22 TMC ministers lost in Bengal

The BJP win was so emphatic that 22 of the total 35 TMC ministers who had contested lost the elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur seat. Mamata was chief minister for successive terms, while the BJP has never been in power in Bengal before.

The election in Bengal witnessed a record voter turnout of about 92 per cent, highest since Independence.

Besides winning Bengal, the BJP also retained Assam, while its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won Puducherry. In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF wrested power from the Left parties’ alliance, the LDF.

People’s power has prevailed: Modi

After the victory on Monday, PM Modi said people’s power has prevailed and the BJP’s politics of good governance has triumphed in West Bengal, In Assam, the NDA’s win illustrates the unwavering support for the ruling alliance's emphasis on development, he added.

Modi said in a post on X that West Bengal has given a spectacular mandate to the BJP and assured the people of the state that the party will do everything possible to fulfil their dreams and aspirations.