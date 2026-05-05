/US KC-135 Stratotanker transmits distress code, goes missing over Qatar

A US Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, commonly used for the aerial refuelling of military aircraft, transmitted a “7700” distress code indicating an in-flight emergency while operating over the Persian Gulf near Iran, according to data from Flightradar24. The aircraft had departed from Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates before its signal was lost while flying over Qatar.

Reports indicate the tanker had been active in the Middle East in support of ongoing US military operations.

Flight tracking data showed the aircraft circling in the airspace for some time before beginning a descent, suggesting a possible attempt to land. The precise cause of the emergency remains unknown, and there has been no official confirmation linking the incident to any hostile activity.

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Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported on the incident, citing Flightradar24 data.

Iranian authorities have not issued any statement suggesting their involvement in the situation.

The US military has also not released any official update regarding the aircraft’s status.

‘Aircraft squawked 7700 before vanishing from radar tracking systems’

The aircraft reportedly squawked “7700” (general emergency) before vanishing from radar tracking systems. The incident occurred over the Strait of Hormuz.

The “7700” squawk is an internationally recognised signal used by pilots to indicate a serious in-flight emergency.

Roughly an hour after the emergency code was detected on flight tracking platforms, the aircraft’s transponder signal was lost, as it was seen heading for Qatar, where US aircraft in the region frequently operate from forward bases.

After the loss of transponder signals, H125 light utility helicopters were seen in the area.

‘Transponder signal loss does not automatically confirm crash’

The loss of a transponder signal does not automatically confirm a crash. Military aircraft can intentionally disable transponders for operational or security reasons, particularly in sensitive airspace.

However, the combination of a 7700 emergency code followed by signal disappearance raises the possibility that the aircraft may have experienced some incident.

There are no confirmed reports of debris, distress calls, rescue operations, or maritime alerts in the area.

There has also been no official confirmation from US military authorities regarding the aircraft’s status.

Until the US military issues a statement, the aircraft’s fate remains unconfirmed.

In March, a KC-135 was reportedly lost during an attack in western Iraq. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq had then claimed responsibility, stating it had downed the aircraft “in defence of our country’s sovereignty and airspace.”

Aircraft part of US Air Force’s operations for over 60 years

The KC-135 Stratotanker is a military aircraft powered by four turbofan engines mounted under swept wings and used mainly for aerial refuelling. The aircraft has a cargo deck above the refuelling system, allowing it to carry both passengers and equipment, and is used to transfer fuel to other aircraft mid-air. It has been part of the US Air Force’s operations for more than 60 years.

The aircraft allows fighter jets, bombers, and other military planes to stay in the air longer and travel greater distances.

The KC-135 is based on Boeing’s 367-80 design, which also led to the development of the commercial Boeing 707 passenger aircraft. Hundreds of KC-135 aircraft remain in service with the US Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve.