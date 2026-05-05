/Congress says TVK President Vijay sought support ahead of May 7 CM oath in Tamil Nadu

As actor-turned-politician Vijay looks to secure allies ahead of his scheduled oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the Indian National Congress on Tuesday (May 5) confirmed that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief has sought its support to form the government in the state.

In a post on X, the Congress said, “TVK President Thiru Vijay has requested the Indian National Congress’s support to form a government.” The party added that the electoral mandate in Tamil Nadu favours a secular government committed to protecting the Constitution “in letter and spirit” and asserted that it is determined not to allow the BJP “and its proxies” to influence governance in the state. It also noted Vijay’s reference to drawing inspiration from Perunthalaivar Kamaraj.

The Congress said its leadership has asked the Tamil Nadu unit to take a final call on the request, keeping in view the public mandate reflected in the election results.

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The development follows reports by ANI that Vijay is set to take oath as Chief Minister on May 7 after TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, falling 10 short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

Party sources told ANI that TVK has initiated discussions with potential allies to secure the required numbers. The party is likely to reach out to smaller parties, including the Congress, PMK, Left parties, CPM and VCK, to cross the majority threshold.

Reacting to the alliance possibility, Congress leader Girish Chodankar said the party leadership would take a final decision. “The people of Tamil Nadu voted for change. Especially youngsters and women have backed TVK, which explains the numbers. I have submitted my report to our leadership,” he said.

TVK has also sought time from Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to meet him as part of the government formation process, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Vijay thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his call and support. In a post on X, he said, “My sincere thanks to the Honourable Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for the call and kind wishes. We shall remain committed to excellence in public service and preserving the cultural ethos of our state. Beyond politics, we will prioritise the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.”