/BJP President Nitin Nabin, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offer prayers after historic Bengal win; oath on May 9

A day after a historic mandate in West Bengal, often described as the “final frontier” for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), top party leaders, including National President Nitin Nabin, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, state president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Bansuri Swaraj, visited the iconic Kali Bari Mandir in Chittaranjan Park on Tuesday (May 5) to offer prayers and seek blessings for the upcoming government in the state.

Speaking to reporters after the prayer ceremony, Nabin thanked voters in West Bengal and across the country, attributing the party’s success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the government is committed to balancing development with the preservation of cultural heritage. “The country is progressing on the path of development while preserving its rich cultural legacy. We are confident that West Bengal’s cultural heritage will be further strengthened under the Prime Minister’s vision,” he said.

In a post on X, the Delhi Chief Minister described the verdict as a “victory of women’s empowerment”.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Those who opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Act have been answered by the people. From Stalin to Mamata Banerjee to Arvind Kejriwal, the verdict is clear. This is a victory of women’s empowerment. With Maa Kali’s blessings, Bengal reflects a decisive shift, a mandate for dignity, development and a new era of governance,” she wrote.

The BJP is set to form its first-ever government in West Bengal, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 9, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, according to state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya.

Addressing concerns over post-election incidents, Bhattacharya condemned reports of vandalism involving BJP flags and warned of strict action. He said the party will not tolerate indiscipline and may expel those responsible, while also urging the administration to maintain law and order.

Also Read: Congress says TVK President Vijay sought support ahead of May 7 CM oath in Tamil Nadu



The BJP secured a decisive mandate in the state, winning 207 seats with a 45.84% vote share and ending the 15-year rule of the All India Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee, which was reduced to 80 seats with 40.8% of the votes.