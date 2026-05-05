/Mamdani ‘horrified’ after antisemitic graffiti appears in New York

Zohran Mamdani has condemned antisemitic vandalism that occurred in Queens. Hate symbols were found on cars, synagogues and community centres, prompting an NYPD investigation into the incident.
New York mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned acts of antisemitism in Queens in a social media post today. The statement comes after antisemitic vandalism across multiple locations over the weekend.
The incident targeted Forest Hills and Rego Park, neighbourhoods with significant Jewish populations. Swastikas and the word ‘Hitler’ were spray-painted on homes, vehicles, synagogues and a Jewish community centre. One of the swastikas was painted over a plaque that honoured the Jews who lost their lives during the Nazi regime.
A surveillance camera captured four individuals in hoodies painting antisemitic symbols at the Rego Park Jewish centre shortly after midnight, according to CBS News. No arrests have been made so far as the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incidents and is searching for at least four suspects.
New York City Council Speaker, Julie Menin, visited one of the vandalised sites on Monday and issued a statement on X saying, “When a family woke up, they were prepared to begin an otherwise normal week. Instead, they were met with terrifying signals of hatred and threats of violence”. She also said that the graffiti would be removed upon completion of the investigation.
Mamdani, who has previously faced criticism from Jewish communities for allegedly fueling antisemitism, said he was “horrified” by the event and called it “a deliberate act of antisemitic hatred meant to instil fear”. “I stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbours”, he wrote in a social media post while also expressing confidence that the perpetrators will be held accountable.
The instance is the latest in a series of antisemitic vandalism in the city, with previous targets including a playground, places of worship and the subway. In January, two teenagers were charged with hate crimes after painting swastikas in a Brooklyn playground. Antisemitism has seen a sharp rise globally, with some linking the trend to recent developments in the Middle East.