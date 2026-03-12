/'India deplores the fact': MEA condemns attack on Thai ship bound for Gujarat in Strait of Hormuz

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday evening (March 11) condemned the attack on the Thai-flagged vessel Mayuree Naree, which was sailing toward Kandla Port through the Strait of Hormuz. According to reports, the bulk carrier was struck by “two projectiles of unknown origin”, causing a fire and damaging the engine room. The ship’s Thai-listed operator, Precious Shipping, confirmed the incident in a statement. "Three crew members are reported missing and believed to be trapped in the engine room," Precious Shipping was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Later, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that it had fired projectiles at the vessel. The Guards confirmed that they targeted the Thai-flagged bulk carrier in the Strait of Hormuz. In its statement, the MEA said, “India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Precious lives, including those of Indian citizens, have already been lost in multiple such attacks in the earlier phase of this conflict, and the intensity and lethality of the attacks only seem to be increasing.” The ministry also reiterated that targeting commercial vessels and putting civilian crew members at risk must be avoided.

Thai ship attacked in Strait of Hormuz

The Thai-registered vessel Mayuree Naree was struck by Iranian projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on its way to Kandla Port. The ship had departed from Khalifa Port and was moving through the narrow shipping corridor, considered the world’s most important oil chokepoint, when the projectile hit.

The Royal Thai Navy reported that thick smoke was seen rising from the vessel’s hull and superstructure after the strike. Mayuree Naree is a 178-metre bulk carrier with a displacement of around 30,000 tonnes. Officials said that 20 crew members were rescued after abandoning the vessel, while search operations continued for three missing crew members. “The specific details and cause of the attack are currently under investigation,” the Thai navy said in a statement.