/‘Inappropriate display’: Kash Patel fires FBI employee for displaying Pride flag at work desk

Kash Patel, the Director of the Foreign Bureau of Investigation (FBI), fired an employee for displaying a Pride flag in his workplace. The employee was undergoing new agent training at the FBI’s academy in Quantico, Virginia. He received a letter from Patel ordering his immediate dismissal. The employee, during his non-agent role, received several awards for service during his career, had also been a field office diversity program coordinator, and displayed a Pride flag at his workstation.

Patel did not specify the reason in the notification of his firing, but he said he agent trainee being summarily dismissed for past “poor judgment” and “an inappropriate display of political signage,” sources told CNN.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, FBI veterans told CNN that displaying the pride flag at one's desk would not violate any past FBI policy. But this happened due to US President Donald Trump's ideology of getting rid of "Woke" ideology.

The firing comes less than a week after Patel fired over a dozen other FBI employees who took a knee while conducting crowd control in 2020 after being confronted by a group of demonstrators in the nation’s capital.

“After reviewing the facts and circumstances and considering your probationary status, I have determined that you exercised poor judgment with an inappropriate display of political signage in your work area during your previous assignment in the Los Angeles Field Office," Patel wrote, without specifically referencing the pride flag.