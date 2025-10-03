Despite political instability, Niger has around 336,000 tons of uranium reserves, which contribute significantly to its economy. It had been the primary supplier of French power plants. French multinational Orano, formerly known as Areva, had long been accused of environmental damage, health and safety negligence, financial corruption, and an unequal distribution of profits in Niger. The recent seizure of power by the Junta had given mileage to these allegations. In June 2025, Niger's military government Junta nationalised Somaïr mine, stripping Orano of its 63.4% stake.