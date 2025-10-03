/WATCH | Massive fire erupts at Chevron refinery near Los Angeles; no injuries reported

A massive fire has erupted in Los Angeles at Chevron's El Segundo refinery at 9.30 PM on October 2, 2025, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. Giant flames of fireballs were visible in the skyline outside the LAX Airport. The oil refinery is claimed to be “the largest producing oil refinery on the West Coast,” in California. Eyewitness reported huge explosions and flames as high as 300 feet.

No injuries have been reported; however, officials have alerted residents to stay indoors. The company had employed a monitoring system to contain the fire within the system. The El Segundo facility has its own fire department and is also being assisted by the El Segundo Fire Department. According to the latest report, fire had been contained in one section of the refinery. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office is monitoring the fire. No report of flight disruptions at LAX airport, which is reportedly 4 miles away from the refinery. The El Segundo refinery operated by Chevron has been functional since 1911, and has a processing capacity of 290,000 barrels of crude oil daily. It is spread across approximately 1000 acres.

