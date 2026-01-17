/‘If medal comes into someone else’s possession…’: Nobel Committee breaks silence after Machado ‘presents’ her medal to Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Thursday (Jan 15) presented US President Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace medal at the White House as she tries to win over the POTUS, who has been sidelined since ousting Nicolas Maduro. Following the gesture, the Nobel Committee has broken its silence, saying that the Peace Prize is inseparable from the person who won it, downplaying Trump getting the medal. The US president sought the world’s most prestigious peace prize since he came to the office in January last year, claiming he has ended several wars around the world.

In a statement, the Oslo-based committee said, “Regardless of what may happen to the medal, the diploma, or the prize money, it is and remains the original laureate who is recorded in history as the recipient of the prize.”

It further added, “Even if the medal or diploma later comes into someone else’s possession, this does not alter who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.” The Nobel Committee also said that it would not comment “on Peace Prize laureates or the political processes that they are engaged in.”

The committee added that there were no restrictions on what the laureates did with the medal, diploma and money they received as part of the Nobel Prize, listing several laureates who sold or gave away their medals.

Trump had sought last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he had stopped eight wars, including conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia, Serbia and Kosovo, and Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, the prize went to Machado, who escaped from Venezuela by boat to collect her award in Oslo last month.