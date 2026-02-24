/'I was under house arrest...': Bangladesh President Shahabuddin makes explosive allegations against Yunus

In yet another explosive revelation, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has said that he was virtually under house arrest for 18 months, and denied travel rights even for health reasons. On Tuesday (Feb 24), Bangladeshi newspaper Kaler Kontho published part 2 of exclusive interview with Shahabuddin, in which he said that student groups insisted Yunus' name for interim head while highlighting that the constitution did not have any provision for an interim government. He also said that restrictions on his travel disrupted the Eid traditions followed by the president.

He further clarified that he had no intention of stepping down until his term ends in 2028, and would only resign voluntarily now if the BNP government under Tarique Rahman would want him to. In the first part, Shahabuddin described the unconstitutional actions of Yunus, including the plot to remove him, and keeping him in the dark on the US trade deal.

"It was as if I was under house arrest in this palace," said Shahabuddin, referring to Bangabhaban, the official residence of the president. "The President participates in the holy Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the National Eidgah Maidan, this tradition has been going on since the country's independence. But Dr Yunus's government has put obstacles in that tradition. I was clearly informed through the security department that you will not go to the National Eidgah to participate in the Eid prayers," Shahabuddin added. He also accused Yunus of not allowing him to travel abroad even for health reasons.