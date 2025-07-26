/'I say STOP TRUMP!': US president slammed after urging Europe to 'stop buying windmills' during his Scotland visit

US President Donald Trump landed in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, and urged Europe to "stop buying windmills", stressing that immigration and windmills are his two biggest problems in Europe, which are "killing" the continent. The POTUS arrived at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport and is staying at his golf properties.

The US president was addressing the reporters at the airport and said, "Stop the windmills. You're ruining your countries, I really mean it.”

He added that these are ruining your beautiful fields and valleys and also killing your birds.

“It's so sad, you fly over and you see these windmills are over the place, ruining you're beautiful fields and valleys and killing your birds, if they're stuck in your ocean, ruining your oceans. Stop the windmills," Trump said.

The US president has been opposing the windmill sector for a very long time now. He even filed an unsuccessful lawsuit alleging that a neighbouring wind farm blocked players' views from one of his Scottish golf courses.

Netizens slam Trump for his three-word windmill remark

What Trump said created an uproar among people, as windmills are considered one of the best clean energy sources in various European nations, including the Netherlands.

As Trump said, "stop buying windmills", one of the users on X wrote, "I say STOP TRUMP!.

Another user wrote, "Netherlands would like a word with you," pointing to the country's several windmill attractions.

"A third user mockingly asked, "He's never been to Colorado or Texas?"

“Why? Are they making us look bad by being progressive?” another Trump critic wrote on social media. While a user said, “Telling Europe to ‘stop the windmills’ ignores the reality: clean energy is about long-term security, jobs, and a livable planet—not just politics."

Later, Trump is scheduled to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss trade and tariffs.