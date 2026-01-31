/'I’m no angel,' says Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni amid church fresco controversy

A controversy erupted after a cherub painted in a chapel in the San Lorenzo in Lucina Basilica showed a striking resemblance to Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, sparking questions over whether it was done deliberately. The chapel, a small building used by Christians for worship or prayer, is located near the Italian government offices.

An Italian daily the Le República observed that, after the latest renovations, one of the painted angels has a resemblance to the facial features of the blonde, diminutive leader.

The winged figure is shown holding a parchment and standing next to a statue of Italy’s last king, Umberto II, who ruled for only a month before being removed from power in 1946.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Bruno Ventinetti, the Italian artist who worked on the restoration of the Cherubim, denied the allegations that he was trying to immortalise Meloni, emphasising that he only brought back the image of the original fresco.

In a lighthearted response to the controversy, Meloni addressed the situation on Instagram by sharing an image of the restored fresco with the caption: “No, decidedly I do not resemble an angel.”

However, following complaints from several opposition politicians, Italy's Culture Minister, Alessandro Giuli, announced on Saturday that he has ordered an official inspection of the fresco.

The investigation will be an expert "look-over" to determine the specific nature of the work performed on the updated painting within the San Lorenzo in Lucina chapel. According to a statement from the minister, the findings will help the government decide on any further steps that may be necessary regarding the controversial restoration.