/'I didn’t want him': Trump says he barred 'Mayor of London Khan' from King’s state banquet at Windsor - Here's how Sadiq reacted

Donald Trump claimed he blocked London Mayor Sadiq Khan from the King’s Windsor Castle banquet, renewing his feud by criticising Khan’s record on crime and immigration, though Khan’s team dismissed the allegations.
US President Donald Trump has claimed he personally stopped London Mayor Sadiq Khan from attending the King’s state banquet at Windsor Castle. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said, “I think the Mayor of London Khan is among the worst mayors in the world… I asked that he not be there. He wanted to be there, as I understand, I didn’t want him.” A source close to the mayor, however, told BBC that Sir Sadiq never sought an invite.
Trump repeated his long-held criticism of the London mayor, describing him as a “disaster” on immigration and accusing him of failing to deal with crime. “I think he’s done a terrible job. Crime in London is through the roof,” the president said.
In response, a source close to the mayor dismissed Trump’s comments and said his politics was about spreading fear. “Trump’s politics is one of fear and division. This includes talking down our great capital city,” the source said. They added, “London is a global success story, it’s open, dynamic and safer than major US cities. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons record numbers of Americans are choosing to make London their home.”
The feud between the pair goes back to 2015, when Sir Sadiq condemned Trump’s call to ban Muslims from travelling to the US. Since then, Trump has branded him a “stone-cold loser” and a “nasty person”, while the mayor accused the president of stirring up far-right politics. During Trump’s first state visit in 2019, Khan allowed the famous “Trump baby” blimp to fly over London.
The president’s second state visit was marked by royal ceremony and thousands of protesters in Parliament Square. Four men were arrested after images of Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected on Windsor Castle just before the banquet.