/'I didn’t want him': Trump says he barred 'Mayor of London Khan' from King’s state banquet at Windsor - Here's how Sadiq reacted

US President Donald Trump has claimed he personally stopped London Mayor Sadiq Khan from attending the King’s state banquet at Windsor Castle. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said, “I think the Mayor of London Khan is among the worst mayors in the world… I asked that he not be there. He wanted to be there, as I understand, I didn’t want him.” A source close to the mayor, however, told BBC that Sir Sadiq never sought an invite.

What did Trump say about Sadiq Khan?

Trump repeated his long-held criticism of the London mayor, describing him as a “disaster” on immigration and accusing him of failing to deal with crime. “I think he’s done a terrible job. Crime in London is through the roof,” the president said.

How did Khan’s team respond?

In response, a source close to the mayor dismissed Trump’s comments and said his politics was about spreading fear. “Trump’s politics is one of fear and division. This includes talking down our great capital city,” the source said. They added, “London is a global success story, it’s open, dynamic and safer than major US cities. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons record numbers of Americans are choosing to make London their home.”

Why have the two clashed for years?

The feud between the pair goes back to 2015, when Sir Sadiq condemned Trump’s call to ban Muslims from travelling to the US. Since then, Trump has branded him a “stone-cold loser” and a “nasty person”, while the mayor accused the president of stirring up far-right politics. During Trump’s first state visit in 2019, Khan allowed the famous “Trump baby” blimp to fly over London.

What happened during Trump’s UK visit?