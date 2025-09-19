/‘Ancient civilisations won’t bend’: Russia warns US tariff threats against India, China 'won't work'

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov slammed Washington’s tariff threats, saying that “ancient civilisations” such as India and China will not bend to American ultimatums. Speaking on Russia’s Channel 1 programme The Great Game, Lavrov said US “demands” to cut energy ties with Moscow were backfiring. Instead of isolating Russia, he argued, they were pushing countries to “look for new energy markets, new resources, and pay more”.

How did Lavrov describe India and China’s stance?

Lavrov pointed to New Delhi and Beijing’s response to US pressure. “Both China and India are ancient civilisations, and to use this language with them, ‘either stop doing what I don’t like, or I will impose tariffs on you’, well, that won’t work,” he said. He added that beyond economic strain, there was also “moral and political opposition” to Washington’s approach.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why has the US targeted India over Russian oil?

The Trump administration has repeatedly criticised India for continuing to buy oil from Moscow during the Ukraine war. Washington imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods in July, followed by another 25 per cent weeks later, taking the total to 50 per cent from 27 August. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro accused India of “profiteering” through Russian oil deals.

“Indian refiners were in bed with Russian refiners immediately after the invasion. They make money off us via unfair trade and many workers get screwed,” Navarro told CNBC International. He further alleged that “Brahmins profiteering” were acting at the expense of ordinary Indians.

What have US officials said about trade with India?

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also criticised India’s tariff system in a recent interview, saying, “India brags about having 1.4 billion people but won’t buy even a small amount of American corn.” He warned New Delhi to lower tariffs or face “a tough time” in trade relations with Washington.